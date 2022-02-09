Rihanna smartly hides her baby bump as she visits veterans in LA with A$AP Rocky

Music sensation and business mogul Rihanna received huge praise for her amazing heart she donated supplies to veterans battling homelessness in Los Angeles.

The 33 -year-old pregnant singer, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, visited the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus in California on Sunday.

Rihanna, who previously showed off her baby bump on the demands of her fans after breaking the news about her pregnancy, looked stunning in all black ensemble and hid her baby bump in style as she rocked a black hoody and matching trousers.

A renowned activist Sennett Devermont shared several photos from Rihanna's appearance, thanking her for her "amazing heart, time and energy."

"Thank you @badgalriri for pulling up with all the love and support and most importantly your ears to listen to Veterans," he wrote alongside Instagram photos of the two.

One veteran later discussed the singer's visit, noting that she brought supplies and listened to the stories of several vets.



Previously, Rihanna spellbound onlookers with her blossoming baby bump in a black racy lace top. Rihanna debuted her bump while wearing a bright pink jacket that was unbuttoned at the bottom to show off her bump, which was adorned in a gold cross and jewels.