Deepika Padukone says 'cheerleader' Ranveer Singh helped her choose 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika Padukone has credited her ability to make bolder career choices to her husband Ranveer Singh, who she says also helped up take up a challenging role in the upcoming Gehraiyaan.

Talking to the Indian Express about the reaction to her character of Alisha, who embarks on an affair with her cousin’s fiancé in the film, Padukone hailed Singh for helping her feel confident enough to choose bolder characters.

“I think because I have a cheerleader in him, I am able to make bolder choices,” she said.

Padukone went on to add, “I feel the same, but I am less expressive. He is someone who feels but is also able to articulate it. He is a tactile person, likes to hug and kiss.”

She then explained that while Singh is expressive, she is quite the opposite. “Me and my family are very different. We feel a lot, we are extremely sensitive and emotional people, but often we find it hard to communicate or articulate how we feel,” she said.