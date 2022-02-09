Sara Ali Khan makes sweet promises to mom Amrita Singh on her 64th birthday

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan has made sweet promises to her mother Amrita Singh on the latter’s 64th birthday, saying ‘always try my hardest to make you happy and proud.”



Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actor shared collage of sweet throwback photos with her mother along with a heartfelt birthday note.

Sara said, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy. Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me and inspiring me.

“I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud and I will try everyday to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you exude.”

She posted the pictures with hashtag “#bosslady #superwoman #mywholeworld #numberone #likemotherlikedaughter.”

Sara Ali Khan looks exactly like her mom Amrita Singh in the pictures, saying “like mother like daughter”.