LAHORE: The squad for the Test series against Australia is likely to be announced today with a couple of changes expected.



Australia will tour Pakistan for the first time since 1998 for three Test matches, three One-Day Internationals and one T20 International.

According to Geo News sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will name a 20-member team which will also include reserve players.

Test cricketer Abid Ali, who is in rehab after undergoing heart procedures in Karachi, may be replaced with Shan Masood. The left-handed batter is performing well during the Pakistan Super League’s seventh edition.

The PCB will also announce the team management for the historic tour. Former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq will be retained as head coach for the Australia series, sources said.

PCB CEO Faisal Hasnain has said that the Pakistan Test squad will start training in Lahore from February 16.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia has announced a full-strength 18-member squad for the tour, starting March 4.

Schedule revised

The schedule has been revised to ease logistical and operational challenges as well as to avoid Pakistan Day rehearsals, which usually commence in Islamabad in the second week of March.

The tour will now start and end in Rawalpindi with the opening Test to be played from 4-8 March and the four white-ball matches to be played from 29 March to 5 April.

The change in the first Test venue means that the second Test will be played in Karachi from 12-16 March and the third in Lahore from 21-25 March.

The two cricket boards have also agreed that the Australia Test side will complete their isolation in Australia, before arriving in Islamabad on 27 February on a chartered flight. After a one-day room isolation, they will hold training sessions at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Australia’s white-ball players are expected to arrive in Lahore on 24 March following isolation in Australia. After a one-day isolation upon arrival, they will integrate with other members of the side and travel to Islamabad for the first ODI in Rawalpindi on 29 March.

The Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs are linked to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League from which the top eight sides, including hosts India, will qualify directly for the 2023 50-over World Cup.

27 Feb – Arrival in Islamabad



4-8 Mar – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

12-16 Mar – 2nd Test, Karachi

21-25 Mar – 3rd Test, Lahore

29 Mar – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

31 Mar – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

2 April – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

5 Apr – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi

6 Apr - Departure