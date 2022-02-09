Dua Lipa thanks fans after winning at BRITS Awards 2022

Dua Lipa on Tuesday thanked fans for voting in her favor in the BRIT Awards.
Taking to Instagram stories, the "Levitating" singer said she is the winner for Best pop/ R&B act .
"Can't believe this! Thank you so much to everyone who voted! love you".
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and British rappers Little Simz and Dave also have four nominations apiece, including artist and album of the year.
Other multiple nominees include Sam Fender, Central Cee and David Guetta, while Taylor Swift will battle it out with Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X for international artist of the year.
There will be live performances from Adele ,Dave, Sheeran, Fender, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz during the show, hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.
Kristin Stewart is in the running for Best Actress at the Oscars for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer
A biopic about Michael Jackson is in the works from Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King
Shawn Mendes, who recently broke up with Camila Cabello, was photographed with a brunette yogi
The public seems to have great sentiments about wanting to see Kate Middleton as Queen
Prince George is expected to take on a role at the age of eight
Shraddha Kapoor dedicated a loving note to legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar