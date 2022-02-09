Lady Gaga missing from the list of Academy Awards contenders

Lady Gaga was missing from the list of this year's Academy Awards contenders.

House of Gucci," a star-studded movie about the feuding family behind the Italian fashion label, was excluded from all of the major categories, including best leading actress. Pop star Gaga, who was nominated in the category for 2018's "A Star is Born," was seen by awards watchers as a likely pick.

"Spider-Man" which ranks as the sixth highest-grossing movie in global box office history with nearly $1.8 billion in ticket sales was also missing from the list.

Superhero movies typically do not earn a spot in the best picture race, but producers Sony Corp (6758.T) and Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) had been campaigning for "Spider-Man" to be included.

