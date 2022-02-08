Shay Mitchell of ‘You’ fame pregnant with her second child

Shay Mitchell is pregnant with her second child with partner Matte Babel

Congratulations are in order for You actress Shay Mitchell who is pregnant with her second child with her partner Matte Babel, with whom she already shares a 2-year-old daughter.

Mitchell, 34, revealed the good news on Monday in an emotional post on Instagram in which she shared how difficult it is for her to celebrate her pregnancy in the wake of her grandmother’s death a week ago.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date,” Mitchell captioned her pregnancy announcement.





She added, “I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time.”

“Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way,” Mitchell concluded in her post.

Mitchell and Babel have been together since 2017.