Experts ‘do not want’ Prince Harry back for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: report

Prince Harry slammed for making ‘cringy’ comments about mental health and self-care.

This news has been brought to light by political commentator Alice Grant during her interview with GB News.

She started the conversation off by branding the latest intervention “cringy and irrelevant” and also went on to add, “I’ll I wonder if Prince Harry has ever worked a corporate job in his life.”



"He seems to be a mouthpiece for big corporations and yet is trying to push this me-me-me agenda. It's rather odd. I think he's just a bit cringy and irrelevant, really."