Fitness goals: Sidharth Malhotra shares workout video from sets of ‘Yodha’

Sidharth Malhotra has raised the fitness bar as he shared his latest workout routine from the sets of his upcoming action-thriller film, Yodha.

The Ek Villain actor, currently shooting Yodha in Bhopal with co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna,= shared a video of himself, where he can be seen flaunting his exceptional flexibility and body strength in an outdoor workout session.

He posted the video on his Instagram with a motivational caption that reads, “No gym, No time, No excuses, All I need is a tree #SidFit #Yodha #Shoot #Outdoor #Bhopal #NatureLover”

In the shared video, the Baar Baar Dekho actor was seen using gymnastic rings that are tied to the branch of a tree and performing some effortless muscle-up followed by a full 360-degree turn. Sidharth was clad in a grey hoodie paired with white pants and black sneakers.

Meanwhile, Sidharth, who was last seen in Shershaah, will also appear in Mission Majnu and a comedy-drama film Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.