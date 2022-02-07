Hilaria Baldwin shares adorable PDA-filled picture with hubby Alec Baldwin 

Hilaria Baldwin shared a peek into her romantic relationship with husband Alec Baldwin as she dropped a loved-up picture on her social media.
On Sunday, Hilaria, who is an entrepreneur and yoga instructor, shared that she and her husband Alec has "been through a lot."
The mother of six shared a romantic photo of the couple, dressed up and sharing a sweet kiss, and captioned it as, "We've been through a lot together.”
The 30 Rock actor, 63, also took to the comments section and lovingly responded to his wife - writing, "I only know that whenever I feel that God has forgotten me, I think that he brought you into my life. The greatest gift, along with my children, I have ever received."
Hilaria and Alec are proud parents of six children — including, daughters Carmen Gabriela, 8, and María Lucía Victoria, 10 months, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 16 months old.
Dakota Johnson seems to have confirmed her casting in the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Madame Webb
Burcu Kıratlı essays the role of Gokce Hatun in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'.
Olivia Munn often shares adorable pictures of her baby Malcolm Hiệp, she welcomed with partner John Mulaney
Selena Gomez has opened up about struggling with self-confidence after being in the public eye since childhood
Shah Rukh Khan attended Lata Mangeshkar's funeral
A young woman was having breathing problem at February 5 show of 'Happier Than Ever' tour