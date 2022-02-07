Jennifer Lopez wants her children to be independent with ‘their own identities’

Songwriter Jennifer Lopez voices her desire to have her children ‘find their own respective identities’ in the world.

The singer opened up about it all while interviewing with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

She started it all off by recalling her yearning for earlier days, where her kids would sit on her lap but admitted that her goal is more so to teach them to “distance themselves” and learn what it means to live their lives.

She even went to admit that her children seem to have headed her desire and are becoming “adult people in a little body.”

However, Lopez knows there’s no rush and when the host pointed towards her own mom in the audience, the singer seemed to ‘transform’ into a little kid again and even joked that her own mother still likes the idea of her sitting on her lap.

