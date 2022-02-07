Julia Fox settles Kanye West breakup rumours with new post

Julia Fox on Sunday laid to rest rumours of her breakup with rapper Kanye West

Julia Fox on Sunday laid to rest rumours of her breakup with rapper Kanye West after the latter’s rant against estranged wife Kim Kardashian fuelled rumours.

Following Kanye’s outburst against Kim’s decision to allow their daughter North West, Fox notably deleted pictures with the rapper from her Instagram. However, she cleared the air soon after on her Instagram story.

“Guys relax, I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself. Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore,” she shared in a video.





“I took the f–king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos you looked good in.”

A source close to the Uncut Gems actress also told Page Six that the decision to delete the pictures and unfollow Kardashian fan accounts was made because Fox wanted to avoid hateful comments.

“She deleted the photos because commenters were being really mean and she didn’t want to deal,” revealed the insider.