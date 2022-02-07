Prince Charles, Camilla praised for being 'ideal' partners

File Footage





Prince Charles and Camilla are said to be “ideal partners” at the royal front following the Queen’s announcement of the Duchess of Cornwall becoming Queen one day.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams spoke to Daily Star and shared that the timing of the announcement comes after it was noted that public sentiment for Camilla became better overtime.

This positive image, he said, comes from Camilla's dedication to royal duty as well as working alongside her husband, making them "ideal partners".

“This is a dramatic announcement in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Message, which is far sighted and perspicacious.

"The Queen recently appointed Camilla to be a member of the Order of the Garter, a clear sign of her favour and the public have warmed to her.

“She and Prince Charles are obviously ideal partners and her charitable work has been most impressive. She has handled her public appearances extremely well.”

For the unversed, the Queen has expressed her “sincere wish” for the Duchess of Cornwall to take the title, Queen Consort, when Prince Charles will eventually become King.