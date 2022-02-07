Did Dakota Johnson just confirm her ‘Madame Webb’ casting?

Dakota Johnson seems to have confirmed her casting in the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Madame Webb

Deadline first reported of Johnson being considered for the role of Cassandra Webb, a blind and paralyzed mutant dependent on her web-shaped life support system, last week.

Just days after the news, Johnson took to her Instagram story to share a single emoji of a spider web against a blank background, a clear reference to the reports of her casting as the elusive Madame Webb!

While there has been no official announcement about the same yet, Johnson’s post is a clear nod to the potential casting and a seemingly positive response to the reports of her being in talks with Sony’s head honchos.

Not much is known (or finalised) about the film as yet, however, writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are reportedly writing the script while S.J. Clarkson is set to direct.