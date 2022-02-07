Billie Eilish stops concert to check in on a fan who had trouble breathing

Billie Eilish is being appreciated by netizens for stopping her performance mid-concert on Saturday to help out a fan who needed medical assistance.

A video is making rounds on internet from the Bad Guy hit-maker’s February 5 show of her Happier Than Ever World Tour.

The viral footage shows the Grammy-winning singer pausing her performance at the State Farm Arena to help a concertgoer who needed medical attention.

Eilish asked the young woman if she needed an inhaler before directing the medical staff to help her out.

She also asked the audience to step back a little and give her a space to breathe.

"It's OK ... give her some time. Don't crowd,” she can be heard saying in the viral clip. “I wait for people to be OK before I keep going,” added the 20-year-old singer.



