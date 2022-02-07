Sophie Turner holds daughter in arms amid LA outing with hubby Joe Jonas 

Sophie Turner looked adorable holding her one-year-old daughter Willa in her arms as she head out in the city with hubby Joe Jonas.
The Game of Thrones star was papped cradling the baby girl as she walked beside her hubby to get a cup of coffee in Los Angeles.
According to the couple’ s photographs shared by Daily Mail, The Jonas Brothers member was spotted wearing a red bomber jacket, paired with white tee and black trousers.
The Emmy-winning actor also cut a casual yet cosy figure in matching nude tracksuit, paired with white baseball cap.
The lovebirds tied the knot in May 2019 after getting engaged in 2017. They held their nuptials in Las Vegas, which was streamed live on internet by Diplo.
The pair welcomed their baby girl on July 2021.
Meanwhile, Nick Jonas has also recently embraced fatherhood by welcoming a his first child with Priyanka Chopra via surrogacy.
