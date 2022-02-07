T20 World Cup 2022: For ICC, Virat Kohli is still the biggest face of Indian cricket

Star cricketer Virat Kohli is no more the captain of the Indian team but he is still considered the face of Indian cricket, at least the International Cricket Council (ICC) thinks so.

The former Indian captain resigned from the T20 captaincy after a miserable show in the Men’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and later the board removed him from ODI captaincy as well.

Amid controversy over his ODI captaincy, he was retained as the Test skipper for the South Africa tour but he failed there too and lost the series 2-1. Facing immense criticism from the fans at home after the South Africa debacle, Virat Kohli announced to quit captaincy from Test cricket as well.

However, the ICC is of the view that Kohi is still the biggest name in Indian cricket and used his images on the official ticket portal for the T20 World Cup 2022 to be played in Australia in October-November.

The pictures of Virat Kohli are used along with Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and a South African cricketer on the website.

Men in Blue are scheduled to play against Green shirts on October 23 at MCG while their match against the Proteas is on October 30 at the Perth Stadium.