Monday February 07, 2022
Kylie Jenner announces birth of her second child

Last year Kylie Jenner said she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend Travis Scott

By Web Desk
February 07, 2022
US reality TV star Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of her second baby with beau Travis Scott.

The E! News reported it confirmed Kylie gave birth to a baby boy but did not cite any sources.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced the birth of a baby boy on Sunday, posting an Instagram picture of a hand holding a baby's arm and a message of simply 2/2/22 and a blue heart.

Last year the 24-year-old entrepreneur said she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend. The couple also has a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Fans and friends congratulated Kylie on the birth of her second child.