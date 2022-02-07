 
February 07, 2022
Will Queen Elizabeth's wish for Camilla to become Queen change public opinion?

Majority of Britons don't want Duchess Camilla to become the Queen

By Web Desk
February 07, 2022
Commenting on the Queen's latest statement, author of "Finding Freedom" Omid Scobie siad it will be interesting to see if Queen Elizabeth's wish for Camilla to become the Queen changes public opinion. 

He said a YouGov poll revealed in 2021 that just 13% of UK public believe Camilla should be titled Queen Consort."

Earlier,  the Queen shared a letter reflecting on her life of service and her gratitude for Prince Philip’s support as consort.

She posted the letter on social media to  mark the 70th anniversary of her accession.

She also shared her "sincere wish" for Camilla to take on the title of Queen when Charles becomes King.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

A Clarence House spokesperson said Prince Charles and Camilla are “touched and honoured by Her Majesty’s words.”