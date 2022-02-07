Kim Kardashian ignores Kanye West's social media posts against her

Kim Kardashian initially reacted to Kanye West's social media rants after the rapper objected to their daughter's TikTok video but the model has now started ignoring the rapper.

The reality TV star, meanwhile, is making money by promoting multiple products on her Instagram account where she is followed by more than 284 million people.

Kanye West on Sunday shared three more Instagram posts and revealed that Kim accused of him stealing. He also said that the Kim Kardashian's actions might get him locked.

Kim Kardashian, however, ignored his posts and chose not to react to his allegations.