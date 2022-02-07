Kanye West accused of stealing after meeting with son

Kanye West on Sunday took to Instagram and said that Kim Kardashian "accused him of putting a hit out on her."
He wrote, "So let me get this straight. I beg to go to my daughters party and I am accused of being on drugs then I go play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I am accused of stealing. "
He added, "Now I am being accused of putting a hit of her. These ideas can actually get someone locked up. They play like that with blacl men lives weather is getting them free or getting them locked up. I am not playing about my black children anymore."
More than 1.2 million people liked Kanye's post in a couple of hours as they expressed support for the rapper on social media.
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West last year. She is currently dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson while the rapper is romantically linked to American actress Julia Fox.
