Royal Family lauded for playing ‘very smart PR card’ in dramatic move against Prince Andrew

The Royal Family has been hailed for their decision to play a very smart PR card in their dramatic move against Prince Andrew.



This claim has been made by PR expert Mark Borbowski and during his interview with Express UK he claimed, "If they didn't do that then it would be a totally different ballgame.”

"But what he intends to pursue privately and the noise he's creating is not reflected back to the Royal Family as he's no longer part of the brand.”

"Obviously he is the Queen's son but she has done, or his brother has done, an amazing job in separating in the best way possible, saying he can no longer enjoy his military titles and his titles.”

"That is the equivalent of being banished beyond the castle walls to find your own way. And hence that's why he's pursuing this so aggressively now to make some way for him to come back. But he's a bust brand, he's over."