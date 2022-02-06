Aishwarya Rai wishes Abhishek Bachchan on his 46th birthday: See post

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai showered love on husband Abhishek Bachchan as she extended sweet birthday wishes to him on social media.



The Devdas actor turned to her Instagram on Saturday and dedicated a loving post to the Bob Biswas actor with a throwback image of him.



Sharing a black and white picture of a young Abhishek, the 48-year-old actor wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday Dearest Babyyy- Papaaa. Big hugs and Love to you. God Bless much Happiness, Peace, Good Health, Contentment and Calm, and all that you seek…”



The 46-year-old actor also replied to her in the comments section. “Love you,” he wrote.

In the photo, Abhishek looks as cute as the actor flashes a shy smile for the camera.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time as the fans also extended sweet birthday wishes to the star.