Pete Davidson becoming Kim Kardashian’s ‘go too’ amid custody squabbles’

Pete Davidson has reportedly been stepping up since Kim Kardashian’s custody issues with Kanye West went public and is always there to offer her a “shoulder to cry on.”

Sources close to HollywoodLife revealed details of Davidson and Kardashian’s romance and dubbed their dalliance “completely opposite” to the relationship the SKIMS founder had with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Rain or shine Pete reportedly offers Kim “a shoulder to cry on” and sources even went as far as to say he has Kim’s “back completely.”



This news comes just shortly after it was revealed that Pete is trying his level best to stay out of any drama revolving around Kim and Kanye out of respect for the fashion mogul.

Especially considering, “Pete knows Kim is a grown woman and can handle this for herself.”

At the same time however, that is not to say he’s taking his role in Kim’s life for granted and taking a back seat as she tries to learn the trials of life as the primary parent.

“He is there for Kim, but making sure he is not injecting himself into the drama,” the source further went on to say. “That is one major reason that the relationship is working because he is completely opposite of Kanye. The more Kanye does only helps Pete’s case and the relationship he has with Kim.”