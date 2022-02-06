Kanye West thanks Candace Owens for speaking up on North's TikTok usage

Kanye West thanked American politician and activist Candace Owens for publicly speak up against Kim Kardashian's recent statement about daughter North's TikTok privileges.
Taking to Instagram, the Donda rapper posted a screenshot of the 32-year-old activist's scathing tweets condemning the SKIMS founder’s take on kids’ social media presence.
He wrote alongside the photo in all caps, “THANK YOU CANDACE FOR BEING THE ONLY NOTEWORTHY PERSON TO SPEAK ON THIS ISSUE.”
The Flashing Lights rapper claimed that so many people are extended their support to him amidst his ongoing war over parenting of his estranged wife.
“THERE’S A LOT OF CELEBRITIES SCARED TO SAY SOMETHING IN PUBLIC BUT THEY’LL TEXT ME IN PRIVATE AND SAY THEIR ON MY SIDE,” he added.
“I WILL NO LONGER PUT MY HAND THROUGH A BLENDER TO HUG MY CHILDREN,” he continued expressing. “MY MOTHER TOOK ME TO CHICAGO WHEN I WAS 3 AND TOLD MY DAD IF HE CAME TO CHICAGO HE WOULD NEVER SEE ME AGAIN SO I BOUGHT THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR I DREAM OF A WORLD WHERE DAD’S CAN STILL BE HEROES.”
Owens had opened up on the issue, stating “Kim is wrong on this one. The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented (sic).”
Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia
Olivia Rodrigo only needed one album to earn her the title of Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year
Amitabh Bachchan paid special respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday
A judge is inclined to allow Bill Cosby to use his constitutional privilege to avoid testifying in new sex assault trial
Jennifer Garner was named Hasty Pudding Theatrical’s Woman of the Year at a parade in historic Harvard Square