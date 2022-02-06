Gigi Hadid clears up 'commotion' caused by her comment on Rihanna's baby bump

Gigi Hadid cleared up the massive 'commotion' her confusing comment on Rihanna's baby bump photo caused by explaining what she intended to say.

Fans are curious to know more details about RiRi’s pregnancy which the 33-year-old singer has kept in wraps.

However on February 2, the Diamonds singer dropped a first personal photo of her bare bump on Instagram.

The post received a massive response from fans, including Hadid who wrote, “Three angels” under the photo. The comment shook fans who started speculating if the singer is expecting twins with A$AP Rocky.

However, the 26-year-old model dropped another comment to explain what she meant by her earlier remark.

“I just caught word of this commotion. Meant rih / rocky / baby lol,” wrote Hadid while adding an emoji.

The Ocean's 8 actor shared the picture after taking internet by storm with her and beau’s January 31 viral photos of taking a stroll in New York as they announced the upcoming arrival of their first child.