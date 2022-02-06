 
Sunday February 06, 2022
Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'closing windows' after foul smell takes over their home

The foul odour is also affecting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's A-list neighbours including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

By Web Desk
February 06, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s are "closing their windows" of their Montecito home after the neighbourhood was hit by a rotten stench . 

The smell is said to be coming from the Andree Clark Bird Refuge which is a 42-acre saltwater marsh near their property.

The foul stench is also said to affect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s A-list neighbours including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Speaking about the problem, a local said: "It smells like offal that has been rotting in the sun. It makes my stomach churn.

"I’ve seen lots of homeowners closing their windows when it wafts over."

Speaking to Mirror, a clean water manager for the City of Santa Barbara explained why the horrible smell is taking over the nieghbourhood.

"Water can become stagnant there," they said.

"The odour issues are sporadic and sometimes they are worse in some conditions."