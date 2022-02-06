Prince William, Kate Middleton extend support to Camilla after major announcement

File Footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton have extended their support to Camilla after it was announced that she would take the title of Queen Consort one day.

For the unversed, the Queen announced yesterday that it is her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall be given the title of Queen Consort when her son Prince Charles becomes King.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had retweeted the Royal Family’s post and re-posted the news to their joint Instagram account.

Seeing this, royal watchers commented on how Prince William seemed to have "accepted Camilla" with the move as she was previously involved with Prince Charles when he was still married to the Duke's late mother Princess Diana.

One user wrote: "Camilla has earned it. She supports Charles well, & is a team player in the Royal family - unlike Me-again!

"Prince William could easily have held a grudge, but he accepted Camilla - & therefore so should the public.

"Diana was lovely, but she wasn’t without fault either! #Camilla"

Another user, called royalimposters added: "If Prince William, Princess Diana’s son, can get over and accept Camilla then the public should too!"

But a third user questioned his decision not to comment on the issue, writing: "Why Prince William is quiet on making Camilla as Queen?

They added: "Prince William should revolt."