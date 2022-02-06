Lata Mangeshkar dies: Adnan Siddiqui, Imran Abbas pay tribute with heartfelt posts

Pakistani media fraternity also appeared saddened over death of the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar as actors Imran Abbas and Adnan Abbas shared heartiest tributes.

Taking to Instagram, the Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor dropped a picture of the legend’s biographic calendar she signed for him.

Mourning her death, the Creature actor called the day as ‘darkest in the world of music’.

Abbas, while heaping praises for the singer’s melodious voice, wrote, “Her voice was a blessing of God for the whole universe and her contribution to our memories is certainly incomparable..”

“Today marks the end of an era. Lata Ji!!! You vanquished our hearts for decades and would always be ruling as a queen of melody for the years to come,” he wrote in the caption.

Remembering the nightingale of India, Siddiqui also shared Mangeshkar’s photo on social media to bid her adieu.



The 52-year-old actor wrote, “For almost eight decades, she ruled hearts of millions and millions, cutting across borders and languages.”

“A voice so distinctly melodious that Lata di (sic) should be a synonym for melody. Love, longing, pathos, mischief: she mastered every genre and with what aplomb!"

"Music won’t be as melodious anymore but Na Chhedo Kal Ke Afsaane (her song for 1967 movie Raat Aur Din) will still be. Like thousand others,” he expressed.



