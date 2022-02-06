Amitabh Bachchan pays his respects to Lata Mangeshkar: Read

Amitabh Bachchan paid special respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday

Amitabh Bachchan paid his special respects to the Indian Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar who passed away early on Sunday after a prolonged battle with COVID-19.

In pictures acquired by Indian publication Pinkvilla, Bachchan was seen arriving in a sombre white outfit along with his daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda. Both were masked at the occasion in compliance with COVID SOP’s.

Bachchan also turned to his personal blog to pen a heartfelt note on Mangeshkar’s saddening demise, writing, “She has left us... The voice of a million centuries has left us... Her voice resounds now in the heavens! Prayers for calm and peace.”

Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday died due to multiple organ failure in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

She was admitted to the hospital on January 8 and had since been recuperating there under Dr Pratit Samdani’s care.

According to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the singer, known as India’s Nightingale, will be awarded a state funeral.