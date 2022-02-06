Anushka Sharma expresses grief over Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Anushka Sharma penned an emotional note to mourn the death of India's nightingale; Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday.
Taking to Instagram, the PK star dropped a monochromatic photo of the legendary singer and added a quote to praise the late singer's melodious voice.
"God speaks through beautiful voices," wrote the 33-year-old actor in the caption of the photo.
While expressing grief over the great loss, Sharma shared, “Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body.”
Reminiscing Mangeshkar’s melodious vocals, the Sultan actor wrote, “Lataji’s voice has immortalised her for ever (sic). She will live in our hearts through her music.”
Sharma also extended her condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fans
The Lag Jaa Gale hit-maker passed away at the age of 92 at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai where she was put on ventilator due to her worsened conditions post Covid-19 and pneumonia recovery.
Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6
Lata Mangeshkar was also diagnosed with pneumonia