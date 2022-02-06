Cristiano Ronaldo shares a glimpse of his birthday celebrations with partner Georgina Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a glimpse of his 37th birthday celebrations with wife-to-be Georgina Rodríguez.



The Portuguese footballer took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo, celebrating his birthday with the ladylove.

He posted the picture with lovely caption, “Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it.”

The Manchester United star also thanked his millions of fans for their sweet birthday wishes.

“Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting!,” he concluded with a heart and folded hands emoticons.

The endearing post has garnered over 10 million hearts within no time.

Recently, Georgina, who is expecting twins with Ronaldo, also celebrated her 28th birthday.