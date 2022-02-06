Prince Andrew to testify to Giuffre's lawyers in London next month

LONDON: Britain's Prince Andrew will give evidence next month in the abuse lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, a source close to the prince said on Saturday.



The Duke of York, who denies accusations that he sexually abused Giuffre two decades ago when she was 17, will speak under oath in London, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

"We agreed to voluntarily produce the Duke for a deposition on March 10. Despite repeated requests, Ms. Giuffre still hasn't committed to a date or location for her deposition," the source told Reuters.

Last month, the family removed Andrew's military links and military patronages, and said the second son of Queen Elizabeth would no longer be known as "His Royal Highness".

The prince's lawyers previously called Giuffre's lawsuit "baseless" and accused her of seeking another payday.

Giuffre received $500,000 in a 2009 civil settlement with Epstein.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan has said a trial could begin between September and December 2022.

If Giuffre won at trial, Andrew could owe her damages. She has asked for an unspecified amount.

Andrew has not been criminally charged, and no criminal charges can be brought in Giuffre's civil lawsuit.(Reuters)