Kangana Ranaut ‘saddened’ over death of Lata Mangeshkar

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut penned a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday 6, at the age of 92.

The Lag Jaa Gale singer's death has sent millions of her fans in a state of shock. Amid all this, Tanu Weds Manu actor has shared her condolence on social media.

Remembering the singer, Kangana shared pictures of Lata on her Instagram Stories along with heartfelt notes.

She first posted an old picture of Lata and wrote, “What a loss. India's most beautiful voice is gone. There will never be another Lata ji.”

Sharing another monochrome picture of Lata, Kangana wrote, “Never met her in my life yet today can't hold back my tears. Such is an essence of a true artist. They are a part of our bloodstream through their hard work.”

In the last photo posted by Kangana of Lata, she wrote, “Listening to Shri Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhaj Mann by Lata Ji. Truth is she will never die.”

The Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara singer died at the age of 92 at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, where she was put on a ventilator due to her worsened conditions following Covid-19 and pneumonia recovery.

