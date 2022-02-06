Duchess Camilla ‘shocked’ by Prince William’s ‘hot outburst’ at Prince Charles

Duchess Camilla was one reportedly left shocked by Prince William’s hot-tempered outburst at Prince Charles back when she was new to the Palace.



This revelation has been made in a 2020 book titled Battle of Brothers, according to Robert Lacey.

The book read, "Harry has freely confessed to his own blazing temper from time to time - and as for his elder brother he has proved no sweet William when roused.”

"In the years after her 2005 marriage to Prince Charles, Camilla has recounted to her own family and close friends her surprise at discovering this unexpected side to Prince Charming - 'the boy's got a temper!'”

"Charles's wife had been horrified at the ranting and raving that on occasion William had unleashed against her husband in her presence."

The book goes on to add, "The rows have been earth-shattering by Camilla's account, with William doing the shouting and Charles submitting meekly on the receiving end."