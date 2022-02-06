 
close
Sunday February 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth announces ‘sincere wish’ for Camilla’s future role beside Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth shares polarizing announcement highlighting her intentions for Camilla’s future royal role

By Web Desk
February 06, 2022
Queen Elizabeth announces ‘sincere wish’ for Camilla’s future role beside Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth announces ‘sincere wish’ for Camilla’s future role beside Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth highlights her sincere wish for Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, for the day he takes the British throne in her place.

This announcement has been made by Queen Elizabeth herself, and as part of her message to the nation on Accession Day.

The message reflected upon Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign and read, "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support.”

She also went on to add, "I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.”

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."