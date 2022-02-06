Queen Elizabeth announces ‘sincere wish’ for Camilla’s future role beside Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth highlights her sincere wish for Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, for the day he takes the British throne in her place.
This announcement has been made by Queen Elizabeth herself, and as part of her message to the nation on Accession Day.
The message reflected upon Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign and read, "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support.”
She also went on to add, "I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.”
“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
The Duke of Sussex urges bosses to give employees time to build their 'mental fitness'
The Queen looked elegant in a pale blue dress with white brocade and carrying her black handbag
Kim and Kanye's war may harm their children
Drake and Kanye West have squashed their issues, reveals Julia Fox
Besides Taapsee Pannu, ‘Looop Lapeta’ also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in an important role
Andy Cohen was joined by his family and friends as he received his star on Hollywood Walk of Fame