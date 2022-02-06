Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still learning things that ‘went on behind their backs’: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have still reportedly been making new revelations about things that continued happening even behind their backs after Megxit.



This revelation has been made by royal author and commentator Omid Scobie.

According to Express UK, he began by admitting, "What I found really interesting about the coverage of that handover was a source claiming that Camilla was 'miffed' Meghan had originally been given the role.

"Which gives you further insight into some of the true feelings of how other members of the Royal Family felt about Harry and Meghan long before they even stepped away.”



Before concluding Mr Scobie added, "Even now, Harry and Meghan are still learning about things that went on behind their backs or behind the scenes before they left. If anything, these stories are perhaps a reminder to them that they made the right decision."