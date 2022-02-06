Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘hypocrisy’ slammed as they ‘rely on Spotify income’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are under fire for making comments against Spotify’s take on misinformation despite having only its income to rely on



This call-out has been issued by royal expert and commentator Neil Sean.

He spoke of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s hypocrisy on his personal YouTube account and questioned the couple’s actions, citing names of musicians Joni Mitchell and Neil Young as an example of ‘integrity’.

He questioned, “Legendary singer-songwriters Joni Mitchell and Neil Young have decided to pull their product from the platform simply because they said they don't agree with a certain element of it.”

"It's interesting because you can only really do things like that when you are an international success when you're worth millions of pounds so you can make these grandiose statements.”

He also went on to say, “What is interesting is there are certain people that truly rely on the income that Spotify does deliver for their brand.”

"Harry and Meghan have released a statement claiming they are staying with Spotify but what is the reason why. So far Spotify has paid Harry and Meghan an installment for these podcasts.”

"If they decide to go out against Spotify, it makes it very difficult for Harry and Meghan because they would have to return that installment."