Andy Cohen receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in L. A

Talk show host Andy Cohen received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, in Los Angeles.

The TV personality, 53, was honored with speeches from his friends including John Mayer and Housewives actresses, Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais.

“Our ‘mazel of the day’ goes to you, Andy Cohen,” Rinna, 58, said, in her speech for Watch What Happens Live host. “To all the amazing things you’ve accomplished and all the amazing things you will accomplish in the future,” she added.

Mayer, 44, also delivered a moving speech to his ‘dear friend,’ which was filled with heartfelt tributes and funny Housewives references.

Cohen’s three-year-old son, Benjamin grabbed massive attention during the ceremony. The father-son duo won hearts while posing for pictures together after the unveiling the star.

Cohen opted for a dapper blue suit and black tie while his junior sported a plaid button-down shirt, puffer vest and tan pants. Cohen and Ben flashed big smiles while posing for the cameras at the ceremony.

Take a look.



