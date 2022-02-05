Khloé Kardashian steps into weekend on a thoughtful note about 'mistakes'

Khloé Kardashian recently shared a thoughtful quote about making mistakes with her millions of followers on Instagram.

On February 4, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted an image on her Story. “In life we do things. Some we wish we had never done,” the picture read.

“Some we wish we could replay a million times in our heads. But the all make us who we are, and in the end they shape every detail about it."

The 37-year-old socialite seemingly recalled herself that if she undone any of those mistakes; she wouldn’t be the person she is today.

“So just live, make mistakes, have wonderful memories. But never second guess who you are, where you've been and most importantly where you're going,” concluded the message.

The cryptic post was shared months after Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson extended an apology for having fathered Maralee Nichols’ baby.

The NBA player expressed regret for causing “heartache and humiliation” to the American mogul.

“Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” read his statement, released on January 3.

“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added.