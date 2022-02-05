Queen to receive heartfelt greetings by Boris Johnson on Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth is set to mark 70 glorious years as the monarch of Britain.
The 95-year-old is expected to begin her day with special greetings from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
A Number 10 source said: 'You can expect the Prime Minister to praise Her Majesty's tireless service and historic reign to mark the occasion.'
Mr Johnson told MPs earlier this week: "While it is a moment for national celebration it will be a day of mixed emotions for Her Majesty as the day also marks 70 years since the death of her beloved father, George VI."
He continued: "I know that the whole House will want to join me in thanking Her Majesty for her tireless service."
"We look forward to celebrating her historic reign with a series of national events in June," he said.
Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi star in Gehraiyaan
Jennifer Lopez is talking about her humble beginnings
Kanye West is accusing Kim Kardashian of keeping children away
Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley previously welcomed a son, Jack Oscar in June 2017
The 'Boulder Film Festival' roped in Alec Baldwin as a first-ever special guest programmer
Lindsay Lohan got engaged to to Bader Shammas in November