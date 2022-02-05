 
Saturday February 05, 2022
Brian Austin Green to welcome first child after Megan Fox divorce

Brian Austin Green is expecting first child with girlfriend Sharna Burgess

By Web Desk
February 05, 2022
 Brian Austin Green is ready to start a family with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

In a new set of photos obtained by paparazzi, Brian was spotted cuddling up to his ladylove with a visibly blooming baby bump.

In one of the pictures, the 48-year-old affectionately looked into Sharna's eyes as he held her blossoming belly.

Thie news comes after Brian's post in October where he celebrated his one-year anniversary with Dancing With the Stars fame.

"1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before."

The actor already shares Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with Megan Fox, who is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.