Brian Austin Green to welcome first child after Megan Fox divorce

Brian Austin Green is ready to start a family with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess.
In a new set of photos obtained by paparazzi, Brian was spotted cuddling up to his ladylove with a visibly blooming baby bump.
In one of the pictures, the 48-year-old affectionately looked into Sharna's eyes as he held her blossoming belly.
Thie news comes after Brian's post in October where he celebrated his one-year anniversary with Dancing With the Stars fame.
"1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before."
The actor already shares Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with Megan Fox, who is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.
