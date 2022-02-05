Brian Austin Green to welcome first child after Megan Fox divorce

Brian Austin Green is ready to start a family with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

In a new set of photos obtained by paparazzi, Brian was spotted cuddling up to his ladylove with a visibly blooming baby bump.

In one of the pictures, the 48-year-old affectionately looked into Sharna's eyes as he held her blossoming belly.

Thie news comes after Brian's post in October where he celebrated his one-year anniversary with Dancing With the Stars fame.

"1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before."

The actor already shares Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with Megan Fox, who is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.