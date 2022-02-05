Kanye West slams publication for being 'unfair' amid war with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is schooling publication for picking sides amid his feud with Kim Kardashian.

The rapper, who has otherwise managed to air his dirty laundry along with estranged wife Kim Kardashian with a series of bombshell statements in the past 24 hours, requires famous media outlet TMZ to apologise to him for spinning the narrative.

"TMZ MY CHILDREN ARE NOT A GAME TO ME I NEED AN APOLOGY FOR HOW YOU TRIED TO SPIN THE NARRATIVE YOU ARE NOT BEING A FAIR MEDIA SOURCE YOU’RE PICKING SIDES AGAINST THE DAD," he wrote in an all-caps message to the outlet.

Attached within was also a screenshot from a story reported by TMZ on Twitter, reading the headline: "Kanye West Shades Kim Kardashian Over North West on TikTok."

A Kanye stan page went on to correct the statement, writing, "Kanye West wants a say in how his children are raised."