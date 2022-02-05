Kanye West says Kim Kardashian put security on him while he played with son

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian kept a check on CCTV while he played with son

Kanye West is blasting Kim Kardashian in an ugly social media brawl!

The 44-year-old is furious after Kim calls herself 'the main provider' of her kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

"What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address," said Kanye.



"You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago's party cause you accused me of being on drugs. Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way," he added in an Instagram rant.



It all began when Kanye turned to his Instagram on Friday to express his reservations against daughter North being on TikTok.



"Since this is my first divorce I need to know what should I do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?" he publicly asked his fans.



Kim, in response to Kanye's statement, appealed the estranged partner to stop humiliating her and her family.