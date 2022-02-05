Kim Kardashian issues statement after Kanye West's criticism on daughter's TikTok video

Kim Kardashian responded to Kanye West's objection to their daughter's TikTok video in a statement issued on Instagram.
"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than an TikTok North might create.
As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing
her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision."
Earlier, Sharing a screenshot of North's video, Kanye wrote on Instagram, Since This is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?
Selena Gomez highlights her intentions for the future of Rare Beauty
Prior to Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage, the late princess' sister Lady Sarah Spencer was someone who...
Kim Kardashian has reportedly ended up helping Pete Davidson bring his dreams to life
The Queen has reportedly expressed approval over Camilla's future as Queen Consort when Prince Charles will eventually...
Selena Gomez advises fans on the best possible way to curb mental health woes and intrusive thoughts
Deepika Padukone was recently involved in an argument with an influencer