Kanye West flays Kim Kardashian after daughter appears in TikTok video

Kanye West on Friday lashed out at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian after their daughter North appeared in a TikTok video.

Sharing a screenshot of North's video, Kanye wrote on Instagram, "Since This is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?

Kim Kardashian,who filed for divorce from Kanye West last year, is currently dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian hit back at Kanye in a statement posted to her Instagram stories.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than an TikTok North might create.

As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision."



