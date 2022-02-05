 
Saturday February 05, 2022
Queen Elizabeth is hiring a security manager ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth is completing 70 years on the throne

By Web Desk
February 05, 2022
An advertisement has been placed on the royal family website to hire a  security project manager .

According to the British media, Queen Elizabeth is hiring a security manager after a man with a crossbow was arrested on Christmas Day after breaking into Windsor Castle.

The job advert on the royal family website warns that "the size and complexity of the royal residences will present you with some truly fascinating and often unique challenges."

Writing for mailplus, Richard Eden revealed that the Queen is seeking a security project manager on a salary of £50,000.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth has officially kick started celebrations of her Platinum jubilee, which marks her 70 years on the British throne.