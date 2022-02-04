Prince William leaves Queen ‘utterly disappointed’ with his doubts about Kate Middleton

Prince William reportedly shocked Queen Elizabeth via his doubts about Kate Middleton



News of this doubt has been brought to light by a royal expert and commentator Katie Nicholl.

She made all these revelations in her new book The Making of a Royal Romance.



There she wrote, "William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything."

Even Kate herself once spoke of these issues during a separate but candid chat back in 2017.

at the time she claimed, "At the time, I wasn’t very happy about it, but it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realised.”

"I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you’re younger. I really valued that time for me as well, although I didn’t think it at the time."