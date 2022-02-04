Selena Gomez offers advice to help quell the ‘demons of subconscious’

Selena Gomez recently shed some light on the best possible way for fans to help keep their intrusive thoughts at bay.
She shared her advice for managing mental health with Glamour UK.
“I’m a big advocate for therapy,” she started off by addressing fans.
“I also love to keep sticky notes around my house with positive affirmations. I have a lot of various ones, but ‘I am enough’ is a favourite of mine – I call them ‘Rare Reminders’. And taking a scrolling break from social media helps!”
For anyone unversed, Gomez is no stranger to emotional downturns, for she faced many struggles that can be attributed to her early rise to fame, as well as her former relationship with Justin Bieber.
She has spoken out about it all in many instances throughout the course of her career but ended up finding herself through lots of inner work and self-healing.
‘The Thing About Pam’ premieres in March on NBC
Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a comeback to the social media world post birth
Prince William and Kate Middleton's alleged decision to move out from their Kensington residence brought some shock to...
Ozark's Jason Bateman was named Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans had a field day over the former's reaction to Gangubai Kathiawadi's trailer
Selena Gomez gets candid about the ongoing pressure she would often feel when it came to her appearance