Selena Gomez offers advice to help quell the ‘demons of subconscious’

Selena Gomez recently shed some light on the best possible way for fans to help keep their intrusive thoughts at bay.

She shared her advice for managing mental health with Glamour UK.

“I’m a big advocate for therapy,” she started off by addressing fans.



“I also love to keep sticky notes around my house with positive affirmations. I have a lot of various ones, but ‘I am enough’ is a favourite of mine – I call them ‘Rare Reminders’. And taking a scrolling break from social media helps!”

For anyone unversed, Gomez is no stranger to emotional downturns, for she faced many struggles that can be attributed to her early rise to fame, as well as her former relationship with Justin Bieber.

She has spoken out about it all in many instances throughout the course of her career but ended up finding herself through lots of inner work and self-healing.

