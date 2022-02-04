Pete Davidson making ‘dreams come alive’ with Kim Kardashian’s aid: source

Insiders recently shed light on Kim Kardashian’s alleged attempts to help boyfriend Pete Davidson achieve his dreams.

This news has been brought to light by a source close to HollywoodLife.

The insider revealed, “It takes a lot for Kim to truly be amused, or impressed, with someone’s talent and Kim really is. She has really been helping Pete to have the confidence and ability to go after anything that he wants.”

“He knows what niche he fits into. Pete’s ultimate acting goals are to star in comedy movies and have a similar career to some of the greats that came before him, such as Chevy Chase.” Plus, “Kim is helping Pete in a number of ways.”